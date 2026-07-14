Josh Grisetti, Broadway actor, dies at 44

Josh Grisetti, a Broadway actor best known for his roles in Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You, as well as his recurring role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has passed away at the age of 44.

Rob McClure, his Something Rotten! co-star and lifelong friend, shared the heartbreaking news on social media with an emotional tribute.

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote, adding, “Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years.”

In both the Broadway and touring productions of Something Rotten!, Grisetti starred as Nigel Bottom opposite McClure’s Nick Bottom. Additionally, he appeared on Broadway in It Shoulda Been You, originating the role of Marty Kaufman.

On television, Grisetti gained widespread recognition for his role as Ralph Emerson in eight episodes of the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. His other television credits included The Knights of Prosperity, Nurse Jackie, and The Good Fight.

Throughout his career, Josh Grisetti was highly praised for his sharp comedic timing, magnetic stage presence, and versatility across both theater and television. The Broadway community has been deeply saddened by his passing, with colleagues and friends remembering him as a remarkably talented performer, a kind friend, and a cherished member of the theater world.