Joshua's focus on Prenga as Fury lies in wait

Anthony Joshua has insisted his full focus is on Kristian Prenga when he makes his return to boxing on Saturday amid all the talk of a ‘super fight’ with fellow former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Both Fury and Joshua are back in the ring this week for bouts against Poland’s Mariusz Wach and Albania’s Prenga, respectively, that are seen as must-win warm-up fights if their ‘Battle of Britain’ is to go ahead.

Fury, 37, faces Wach in the Thai resort of Pattaya on Friday in what is effectively a charity contest, with no live broadcast, while compatriot Joshua, 36, is in action the following day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

But Joshua told reporters in Jeddah late Thursday: “Look, respect my opponent here. We don’t want to talk about Tyson Fury. Respectfully, I have done all the media that I can about what the future holds but you know our focus is him and his team.

“We have been working since January, working hard, keeping my head down, aligned all my stars and I am fully focused. I understand there is a big picture. The goal is to conquer the universe, right? But first we must conquer earth. My target is here.”

Two-time heavyweight champion Joshua’s bout with Prenga will be his first professional fight since being involved in a car crash in Nigeria in December that killed two of his close friends, Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

After the accident, there was doubt over whether Joshua would box again but promoter Eddie Hearn reached an agreement with Fury’s camp for a bout that will only take place following this warm-up clash with Prenga.

“When you speak to me about what may lay ahead or I sit down in an office with Eddie and he presents to me what may lay ahead, it is a great opportunity for me to understand where this checkpoint takes me and what it leads me on to,” Joshua said.

“The reality of the matter is there is no universe, there is no future unless I get past this checkpoint on Saturday night.”