Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick found after going missing in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ambassador in Kabul Mansoor Khan has confirmed that Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick has been found after reportedly going missing in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

“I have just talked to him on phone briefly. He is in Kabul and safe. Embassy will remain in touch with him,” Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan said on his Twitter handle.

Regarding reports about Pakistani journalist Anas Malik, I have just talked to him on phone briefly. He is in Kabul and safe. Embassy will remain in touch with him @ForeignOfficePk @HinaRKhar @PakinAfg — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) August 5, 2022



Mallick also tweeted from his Twitter handle that he is back.

I am back. — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) August 5, 2022



The Foreign Office on Friday confirmed reports of a Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick going missing in Afghanistan, saying that they have raised the issue with local authorities for his immediate recovery.

FO Spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that journalist Anas Mallick has gone missing from Kabul on Thursday afternoon after he went to the country on a reporting task a few days back.

“Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has taken notice of the journalist going missing,” he said, adding that the matter was taken up with the Afghan officials while the Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan has also been approached to take up the matter with local authorities.

He said that an Afghan diplomat was also summoned to the Foreign Office today and conveyed concerns with regard to the incident. The Afghan authorities have been asked to ensure the immediate recovery of the journalist, the spokesman said.

He further shared that Anas Mallick was working for an Indian news channel.

We at @ForeignOfficePk are deeply concerned about the disappearance of @AnasMallick, FO correspondent, from #Kabul yesterday. We are in touch with local authorities and @PakinAfg for his early & safe return to Pakistan. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 5, 2022

