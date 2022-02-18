Journalist Athar Mateen shot dead in Karachi ‘for resisting robbery bid’

KARACHI: Unidentified armed men on Friday opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Athar Mateen, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, armed motorcyclists intercepted a four-wheeler in Nazimabad and opened fire on it, killing the driver. “He has been identified as Athar Mateen, a journalist by profession,” the police said.

While sharing the eye-witness account, the police said that the attackers left behind their motorcycle and ran away while snatching a two-wheeler from a passerby.

The police claimed that initially, they had the report of a citizen being shot dead over resisting a mugging bid.

While detailing the incident, SP Gulberg Tahir Noorani said that initial reports received by him suggest that the motorcyclists opened fire on a vehicle in a rage after being hit by it.

“The suspect later fled the scene,” he said and added that more information regarding the incident is being gathered.

The police later said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

“Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said and added that a team of crime scene unit has also been dispatched to the spot.

The deceased journalist had remained associated with ARY NEWS previously and was currently working at a local news channel owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan.

The body has been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed AIG Karachi to immediately submit a report to him on the matter.

“The killers should be apprehended immediately,” he said and added that he stands alongside the journalist community at the time of grief.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also took notice of Athar Mateen’s killing and summoned a report from the chief secretary and IG Sindh.

