Journalist Ayaz Amir arrested in Sara murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Saturday arrested senior journalist Ayaz Amir in the murder case of her daughter-in-law, Sara Inam, who was killed by his son in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad suburb, ARY News reported.

The renowned journalist’s daughter-in-law was allegedly murdered in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad suburb on Friday.

The 37-year-old was living at a farmhouse in the area where she was found dead. She was reportedly murdered with a dumbbell.

The capital police arrested Ayaz Amir after a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued arrest warrants for the accused’s father and his wife.

Earlier in the day, Shah Nawaz Amir, who murdered his wife Sara Bibi by hitting her on the head with a dumbbell, claimed that he killed her in self-defence claiming she choked him.

According to police sources, Shah Nawaz Amir has claimed that he suspected his wife was an agent. Sara choked him with intent to kill, Shah Nawaz claimed in police custody.

He added that Sara fell to the ground after he pushed her away, however she got up again and tried to attack him, at that time he hit her in the head with an exercise dumbbell.

She lost a lot of blood and he put her in the bathtub in his bathroom, he said. He told his mother about the incident after which she informed the police, and he said in police custody.

However, the court approved a two-day physical remand of Shah Nawaz Amir for murdering his wife Sara

Comments