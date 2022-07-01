Journalist Ayaz Amir attacked by unidentified assailants in Lahore

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants attacked senior journalist Ayaz Amir when he was on his way back home in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the senior journalist was on his way back home when six unidentified men thrashed him and snatched his wallet and mobile phone.

The unidentified men stopped Ayaz Amir’s car and started beating the senior journalist and his driver.

Journalist Tariq Habib shared a picture of Ayaz Amir on Twitter and wrote: “On his return after program on Dunya TV, senior analyst Ayaz Amir Sahib and his driver were assaulted by unknown people.”

دنیا ٹیو پر پروگرام ختم کرنے کے واپسی پر سینئر تجزیہ کار ایاز امیر صاحب پر نامعلوم افراد کا حملہ۔ ایاز امیر صاحب اور ڈرائیور پر تشدد۔

ایاز امیر صاحب نے بتایا کہ دفتر سے نکلتے ہی ایک کار نے ہماری گاڑی بلاک کی, 6 افراد نے تشدد کیا pic.twitter.com/ve9SaKUIke — Tariq Habib (@tariqhabib1) July 1, 2022

“As soon as we left the office, a car blocked our vehicle and six people tortured us,” the journalist wrote while quoting Ayaz Amir.

It is pertinent to mention here that he had given a speech in former prime minister Imran Khan’s regime change seminar.

Soon after the incident was reported, a Punjab Police spokesperson said that the Inspector-General (IG) has summoned a report of the incident from the capital city police officer.

The IG directed the CCPO to utilise the safe city cameras to identify the culprits and ensure their arrest.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attack.

I condemn in strongest terms the violence against senior journalist Ayaz Amir today in Lahore. Pak descending into the worst kind of fascism with violence & fake FIRs against journalists,opp politicians, citizens.When the State loses all moral authority it resorts to violence. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 1, 2022

“Pakistan descending into the worst kind of fascism with violence and fake FIRs against journalists, opposition politicians, citizens. When the state loses all moral authority it resorts to violence,” claimed the former prime minister.

