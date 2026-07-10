The Palace Was blamed Prince Harry’s own team is alleged to have leaked the details of a covert meeting Prince Harry had with King Charles’s closest adviser in order to generate good press-and then blame the Palace when the information was reported.

This development comes after Prince Harry was unable to recover damages in his battle against Associated Newspapers Limited, a group which includes The Daily Mail and TheMailon Sunday. ‘The Balcony Meeting’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s top publicist representatives, Liam Maguire and Meredith Maines, have met in London with Tobyn Andreae, a senior aide of King Charles III.

The trio are pictured on a Balcony in The Royal Over-Seas League where, in 2025, the event is to take place in the summertime, directly in view of a park nearby where a paparazzo is hiding.

Shortly after the photos of their meeting were published in the Mail on Sunday, sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly enraged by The Daily Telegraph over the intrusive media presence, and said to be unhappy with how word had reached the tabloids.

According to those within his circle, he was particularly aggrieved with how Buckingham Palace staff were supposed to have alerted paparazzi. Backstage Chatter However, now Mail On Sunday journalist Charlotte Griffith Has stepped in to present a contrary account. It turns out that Griffiths herself was told of the meeting in advance by one of Prince Harry’s own aides while enjoying lunch at The Ivy, a popular London restaurant.

Griffiths said the adviser shared the meeting information with her so that she would include it in a story.

They “were hoping that it would help their case to show that the Duke and Duchess are working at repairing relationships with the King”. As a once-close friend of Prince Harry’s, Griffiths was amused to hear his latest claims, especially after he had just lost a court case involving ANL and swore up and down that he and his team “don’t feed anything to the papers”.

Now Griffiths is insinuating that there has been plenty of feeding of “leaks”, from people in his own camp no less, who are trying to get the narrative into their favor and build rapport for themselves by showing how good their “diplomatic skills are.

Given all of the aforementioned issues, the recent leak is seen as having thrown fuel on the already raging fires in the rift between California and London. With Prince Harry unable to receive any financial redress from ANL for the privacy violations that he felt have been endured, allegations of this nature could complicate the war he waged on tabloids for so long.