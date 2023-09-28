33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Journalist Khalid Jamil gets bail

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad Thursday granted bail to journalist Khalid Jamil in a case pertaining to spreading “provocative narrative against the state institutions through social media platforms”.

Khalid Jamil, the bureau chief of a private news channel, was taken into custody from his residence at Media Town, Islamabad.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand granted post-arrest bail to the journalist against a surety bond of Rs50,000.

On Sunday, Khalid Jamil was sent on judicial remand of 14 days in the case. The journo had challenged his arrest.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused was found “sharing and spreading highly intimidating content/tweets on social media platforms, including X”.

The FIR invoked Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). It also included Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

The FIR asserted that the journalist was found to cause “harm to Pakistan”.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.