Journalist killed in Hub cracker attack; two children die in Hoshab explosion

HUB: A local journalist on Sunday died after getting seriously wounded in a cracker attack in Hub, a city of the Balochistan province bordering Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a vehicle in the Hub area, wounding two people including a local television journalist. He later died while being shifted to a local hospital in Karachi for medical treatment.

The police said that the victim has been identified as Shahid Zehri. The authorities had cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two children were killed in an explosion in Hoshab district of the Balochistan province. According to Levies officials, the children were playing outside their home, when a loud explosion occurred, resulting in injuries to three children.

The two of them succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to the hospital, the officials said as they cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

