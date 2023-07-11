Journalist sacked from PTV for ‘questioning’ PM about freedom of expression

LAHORE: A senior journalist named Azam Chaudhry was ‘sacked’ from Pakistan Television (PTV) for questioning Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif about freedom of expression.

According to details, President Lahore Press Club, Azam Chaudhry was sacked from the PTV after he asked Prime Minister about the curbs being faced by Pakistani media.

The senior journo asked the PM about contradictions in the statements and practical steps for ensuring the independence of media when he was addressing a press conference flanked by the finance and information ministers after the signing ceremony of the loan revival programme with the International Monetary Fund in Lahore.

Chaudhry said asking questions from the incumbent rulers has become a crime.