Journalist Shahid Aslam seeks bail in Bajwa tax details leak case

ISLAMABAD: Journalist Shahid Aslam, who was arrested in a case related to leaking tax records of former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday sought bail from the sessions court, ARY News reported.

Shahid Aslam in his bail plea filed in the court of special judge central stated that a case is registered in FIA’s Anti-COrruption Circle in the matter of leaking tax record details of former COAS.

Despite not being named in the case, I have been arrested in the case. He urged the court to grant bail to him in the case.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) recorded the statements of three suspects, arrested in connection with the income tax data leak of former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

