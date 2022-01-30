Journalist shot dead in Sanghar

SANGHAR: A journalist associated with a private news TV channel was gunned down here on Sunday in Sanghar district of Sindh province, ARY News reported.

According to police, the unknown assailants, who were on a motorcycle, opened fire on local journalist, Murtaza Shar, in the Jhol area of Sanghar district.

He suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. The attackers fled the scene.

Police have termed the killing of a Sanghar journalist as a result of an old enmity and have arrested prime suspect Ali Nawaz Shar. The police also recovered a weapon from his possession.

A further investigation into the incident is underway, they added.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has condemned the killing of a local journalist in Sanghar.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, chief secretary and IGP Sindh will be apprised about the federal government concerns on the security issue of journalists in Sindh.

Shocking….. اندرون سندہ صحافیوں کی سلامتی ایک چیلنج بن گیا ہے، وزیر اعلی ٰ مراد شاہ چیف سیکرٹری اور IG Sindh کو صحافیوں کے معاملات پر وفاقی حکومت کی گہری تشویش سے آگاہ کیا جائیگا https://t.co/MsC6T4l5gH — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 30, 2022

Comments