Journalist tortured by Sindh police for reporting alleged corruption of SSP

SANGHAR: Khursheed Rajput, a journalist from Tando Adam, has reportedly been subjected to torture by the local police after exposing alleged corruption by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rajput, along with a friend, was presented in court by the police, who requested a remand. However, the civil magistrate rejected the plea and ordered that the journalist be sent to jail instead.

The police have charged Rajput with robbery and possession of illegal weapons, but the journalist claims that these charges are false and were fabricated as retaliation for his reporting on the SSP’s corrupt activities.

Rajput also revealed that the SHO of Tando Adam recorded his indecent videos while he was being tortured.

Earlier to this, a tragic incident was reported from Nowshera city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where a Local journalist was shot dead by some unidentified assailants.

The local police of KP confirmed that the print media journalist, Hasan Zaib, was shot dead by some unidentified armed assailants in Akbarpura village of Nowshera.

The attackers, riding motorcycles, fatally shot Hasan Zaib, who worked for a local newspaper, in a crowded market area.

In response, the Chief Minister of KP – Ali Amin Gandapur – has taken immediate notice of the murder and demanded a comprehensive report from senior police officials.

The CM emphasized that those involved in the murder would not evade justice and assured that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

