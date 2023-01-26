Journalists hold protests across country against govt’s ‘anti-media’ policies

Journalists across the country staged protests outside press clubs on the call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the government’s ‘anti-media’ policies, ARY News reported.

PFUJ has announced nationwide protest movement against the imposition of death penalty provisions on head of director news of ARY News Ammad Yousaf, ‘illegal notices’ to TV channels and registration of ‘bogus cases’ against journalists.

Journalists across Pakistan staged protests and hoisted black flags at press clubs to lodge protests against the registration of ‘bogus cases’ against journalists and imposition of serious charges against Ammad Yousuf.

Addressing the protest, KPC President Saeed Sarbazi condemned bogus cases against journalists.

PFUJ representative Lala Asad Pathan slammed the Shehbaz govt for ‘anti-media’ policies and registration of a fake case against the director news of ARY News Ammad Yousuf.

He also announced to stage sit-in outside the parliament house on January 30.

Similarly, protests were also held in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Gujranwala and other cities.

The journalists’ body, in a statement, said that on January 30, a ‘Press Freedom Rally’ will be held from the National Press Club to the Parliament, which will turn into a sit-in. The statement further said that the sit-in in front of the parliament will continue until the demands are accepted.

Apart from this, on January 28, all the press clubs and local unions will hold a meeting and finalize the preparations for the ‘Press Freedom Rally’.

Before holding the freedom of press rally, PFUJ delegations will also meet with all political and religious parties where they will be presented with a charter of demand.

Comments