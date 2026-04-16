Joy Harmon: Cool Hand Luke star dies at 87

Joy Harmon has passed away at the age of 87. She was most recognised for her iconic role in Cool Hand Luke.

American media sources report that the star Joy Harmon battled pneumonia for several weeks before dying at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Harmon’s most well-known role was in Paul Newman’s Cool Hand Luke, where she portrayed a character known only as “The Girl.” Despite her brief on-screen time and lack of dialogue, her suggestive car-washing sequence became one of the movie’s most talked-about scenes. In the scene, the inmates watch her character, “Lucille,” from a distance.

Years later, Joy Harmon reflected that she had not anticipated how the moment would be interpreted. “I was just washing a car to the best of my ability and having fun with it,” she told a media outlet in 2017, adding, “My concept of the scene was not like what came out.”

Her television credits included roles in Bewitched, Batman, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Beverly Hillbillies, The Odd Couple, and The Monkees.