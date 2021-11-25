Thursday, November 25, 2021
Web Desk

‘Joy to watch’: Over 100 baby turtles head to sea at Jiwani beach

KARACHI: More than 100 baby turtles were released into the sea at Jiwani beach in Balochistan’s Gwadar Thursday morning after hatching from eggs in a protective cage.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam shared a clip of the hatchlings being released into the sea on his official Twitter handle.

A joy to watch this. Over 100 cage hatched baby green turtles released this morning at Jiwani turtle beach by the Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Department under the Billion Tree Tsunami wildlife component,” he wrote in the caption.

Female turtles lay eggs on beaches between October and February. Eggs hatch in around 60 days.

Hawkesbay, Sandspit and Jiwani are the nesting sites for rare green turtles owing to their sandy nature.

