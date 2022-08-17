‘Joyland’ bags ‘Best Film’ award at Indian Film Festival

Another milestone unlocked for Pakistan’s debut Cannes feature ‘Joyland’ – the title wins big at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The Saim Sadiq directorial ‘Joyland’ – which previously made waves at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, has brought the country yet another moment of pride with the latest win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (@iffmelbourne)

The Cannes-winner has bagged the award for ‘Best Film From The Subcontinent’ at the 13th edition of ‘Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’ which takes place every year in Australia.

The lead actor of the film, Alina Khan who was among the recipients of the award at IFFM 2022 touted the independence day feat as the ‘best birthday gift’ for Pakistan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Khan (@onlyalinakhan)

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Joyland’ had won the ‘jury prize’ in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ category at the Cannes Film festival as well as the ‘Queer Palm’ award. The title triumphed over 13 other nominees to pick up the coveted prize, while it also received a 10-minute-long standing ovation from the festival attendees after the premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes)

Celebrating the ‘transgender culture’ of the country, ‘Joyland’ by Saim Sadiq is the “tale of the sexual revolution that sees a patriarchal family yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for an ambitious transsexual starlet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saim Sadiq (@saim.sadiq)

The title is led by trans actor Alina Khan, while an ensemble cast including Sana Jafri, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed played pivotal roles.

Comments