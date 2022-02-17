JPMC morgue turned into motorcycle service centre

KARACHI: In an unfortunate turn of events, a morgue at the government-run Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi has been turned into a motorcycle service centre, showing negligence on part of the officials concerned, ARY NEWS reported.

ARY NEWS obtained exclusive footage of the JPMC morgue showing an employee washing a motorcycle at the gate of the cold storage.

The video shows that as soon as a body of a child was brought to the JPMC morgue, the man washing the motorcycle wore his shirt and started acting as if he is busy in some important work.

The employee when asked regarding his activities said that the cold storage was not in use for the last four years.

It further emerged that no one was present at the medico-legal officer (MLO) office at the mortuary which has been turned into a service centre for motorbikes.

This is not the first time that spaces meant for hospitals in the Sindh province have been converted for other purposes.

Lately, a wedding ceremony was organised in the premises of the Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry, commonly known as Giddu Bandar mental hospital, in Hyderabad which was attended by more than 200 guests.

A huge tent was established in the ground of the Giddu Bandar’s main building, whereas, the lavish event was reportedly attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, staffers and others.

