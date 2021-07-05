Jubilee Market: More shops built on Karachi sewer crumble, floor caves in

KARACHI: Some five more shops have been partially destroyed on Monday in yet another episode of market floor caving in Karachi’s famous Jubilee market that’s built over a stormwater drain, ARY News reported.

This time the roofs of five shops have collapsed following in series of the first incident happening last week wherein around 10 shops were swallowed by the ground.

The locals in the neighborhood are reportedly terrified of the chain of grounding events and fear their homes might too be swallowed in the next such development.

It was reported last week that in an untoward incident, several shops constructed on a drain in Karachi’s Jubilee Market collapsed here.

According to details, around 10 shops that were built on a stormwater drain in Karachi’s Jubilee Market collapsed. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The assistant commissioner reached the spot and sealed the entire market after some shops were subsided.

“Shops in Jubilee Market collapsed as they were constructed on a stormwater drain,” he said, adding that the market has been sealed for inspection.