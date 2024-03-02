Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal files case against social media trolls

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal filed a case against certain social media trolls for posting misleading and obscene content about him and his family.

A report by Indian news agency Times of India stated that Jubin Nautiyal’s manager Rachit Garg has filed the case on the musician’s behalf at Rajpur Police Station in Dehradun.

Inspector Arvind Choudhary reportedly told the media that Rachit Garg has submitted copies of the material posted online.

“The complaint accused unnamed individuals of posting derogatory content using Nautiyal’s and his family’s names and images, along with abusive language,” the cop said. “[Rachit] Garg has also provided printed copies of some of the offending posts as evidence and identified nine Instagram accounts that are carrying out the slander.”

The cop added the authorities had opened an investigation against the accused and would question them.

It is pertinent to mention that Jubin Nautiyal hails from Dehradun and travels to Mumbai frequently. His family still resides in the city.

Jubin Nautiyal began his career with the music reality show ‘X-Factor’ in 2011. Despite being a hot favourite in the show, he could not make it to the top eight.

However, the musician has a blooming career at the moment and is considered one of the top singers in the country. Some of his chart-toppers include ‘Tum Hi Aana,’ ‘Nashe Mein,’ ‘Meri Aashiqui‘ and ‘Manike.’

The musician has often been accused of copying/sampling hit songs without giving credit to the original.