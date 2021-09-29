Galti Kar Baitha?: Jubin Nautiyal trolled for copying qawwali of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is the greatest qawwal and his ghazals and qawwalis have been covered by artists all over the world especially in India but Jubin Nautiyal has come under fire for blatantly copying one of NFAK’s qawwalis and not even giving him credit.



The maestro, NFAK, has performed all over the world such as United States, United Kingdom and India.

As singer Jubin Nautiyal plagiarized the Pakistani legend’s famous qawwali titled “Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai”, he is being trolled mercilessly on social media.

The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir and the music has been composed by Meet Bros.

The video, which also featured Indian singer and model Mouni Roy, has over 28 million views on social media video-streaming website YouTube. It is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Here are some of the comments on Jubin Nautiyal’s song from the micro-blogging website Twitter.

T-Series will remake every song that is sung by the great ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’ 🤦‍♂️#DilGaltiKarBaithaHaihttps://t.co/wz6UlsJFMM — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar4800) September 24, 2021

Another song ruined by Bollywood https://t.co/l8ClnJydlf — Jas (@arjuhi__4life) September 25, 2021

Nusrat fateh ali khan to T-Series after listening new version of dil galti kar baitha hai #TSeries #jubinnautiyal pic.twitter.com/L1cZAgmeXn — Aashu Dubey (@imaashu_) September 25, 2021

Watching Jubin dance in Dil galti kar baitha hai is too funny !! — @bhishek (@orecofriendly) September 25, 2021