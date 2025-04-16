Judge, lawyer, former Nazim Kohat killed in separate incidents in KP

NOWSHERA: In a tragic incident, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Mardan, Hayat Khan, and Advocate Khalid Khan were shot dead near the Rashakai Interchange on the Motorway Road within the jurisdiction of Risalpur Police Station.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire on a car travelling towards Peshawar.

As a result, Judge Hayat Khan, son of Pir Gul, a resident of Mohallah Bulandabad, Tehsil Kalam, District Swat, and Advocate Khalid Khan, son of Amresh Khan, a resident of Rustam, Mardan, died on the spot.

Sources suggest that the motive behind the attack may be linked to an old enmity. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, former district nazim of Kohat, Malik Asad, was killed and his companion was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on their vehicle on Pindi Road in Kohat.

According to police, Malik Asad was going in his vehicle to Kohat when it came under firing.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, took strict notice of the deadly attack on Senior Civil Judge Hayat Khan, Advocate Khalid Khan, and the assassination of Malik Asad — brother of martyred DIG Malik Saad and former District Nazim of Kohat — on the motorway.

The IGP has directed the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Mardan and Kohat to submit detailed reports regarding the incidents immediately. He had also ordered the swift arrest of all suspects involved.

Emphasizing a thorough investigation, the IGP instructed police officials to collect all evidence from the crime scenes and probe every possible angle to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.

He reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the top priority of the police force and declared that such incidents would not be tolerated under any circumstances.