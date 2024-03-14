AC Judge Muhammad Bashir, who convicted two PMs retires

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir, who convicted two former prime ministers in graft cases, has retired after a 12-year tenure on Thursday.

Appointed on March 13, 2012, Muhammad Bashir remained an accountability court judge for 12 years. He left behind a legacy of judgments in high-profile cases including convictions of former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case and PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Bashir also sentenced Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, in separate proceedings.

Furthermore, Judge Bashir also presided over cases against other high-profile individuals, including President Asif Ali Zardari, and former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Recently, Judge Bashir sought medical leave after delivering a judgment in the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, leading to his eventual retirement.

Earlier it emerged that Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, who awarded a sentence to the PTI founder in the cipher case, has gone on a two-month leave.

Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain was hearing important cases at the Islamabad ATC and with his leave for two months, the cases might face delay, the sources said.