Judges’ appointment: LHC summons Maryam Nawaz on May 24

Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on May 24 over the non-appointment of judges in special courts, ARY News reported.

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan heard the case today.

During the proceedings, Punjab AGP informed the court that a government committee had consulted with Punjab chief minister on the matter of judges’ appointment, assuring that it had been prioritized for the upcoming cabinet session.

However, LHC chief justice inquired about the timeline for the next cabinet session.

To this, the advocate general assured that the matter would be resolved in the cabinet session scheduled for Friday.

Consequently, the court directed the Punjab CM and the cabinet to issue a notification regarding judges’ appointment before the next hearing.

The court warned it would summon Punjab chief minister in the next hearing if cabinet failed to issue a notification regarding judges’ appointment by the required time.

