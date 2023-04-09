Judges’ appointments: Heads of coalition parties held consultations

ISLAMABAD: The heads of the coalition parties held an important telephonic conversation to discuss the appointments of the judges in the top court, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation to discuss the appointments of the judges in the top court. It was suggested that the judges’ appointments should be finalised through a parliamentary committee.

Sources added that they also held consultations regarding the legal and constitutional amendments for the judicial commission. They exchanged views on further empowering the concerned parliamentary committee.

Farooq H Naek has been directed to prepare recommendations. The heads of the coalition parties agreed on ensuring the supremacy of the Parliament and presenting the report of the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC) report before the Parliament.

During the telephonic conversation, they agreed on ending the limited role of the parliamentary committee for judges appointments like a post office and increasing its powers. They also held discussions regarding the amendments to the contempt of court law.

The heads of the coalition parties also agreed on preparing a draft law for the judicial reforms.

Comments