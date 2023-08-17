27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

Judges barred from availing leaves for studying abroad

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: Judges with less than five-year service have been barred from availing leaves for studying abroad, ARY News reported. 

As per details, a report was issued by the registrar of Lahore High Court which stated that judges who are yet to complete five-year service should not apply for leaves for studying abroad.

The report was sent on the directions of Chief Justice Lahore High Court and strict actions will be taken against the judicial officer who shows carelessness in this regard.

Earlier, the newly elevated Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Muhammad Ameer Bhatti made several changes in the judicial hierarchy of the province soon after taking the oath of his position.

The LHC chief justice replaced seven district and session judges in the province besides also removing the registrar of the Lahore High Court Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla. He was replaced by Irfan Saeed as the new registrar of the high court.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.