Judges barred from availing leaves for studying abroad

LAHORE: Judges with less than five-year service have been barred from availing leaves for studying abroad, ARY News reported.

As per details, a report was issued by the registrar of Lahore High Court which stated that judges who are yet to complete five-year service should not apply for leaves for studying abroad.

The report was sent on the directions of Chief Justice Lahore High Court and strict actions will be taken against the judicial officer who shows carelessness in this regard.

Earlier, the newly elevated Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Muhammad Ameer Bhatti made several changes in the judicial hierarchy of the province soon after taking the oath of his position.

The LHC chief justice replaced seven district and session judges in the province besides also removing the registrar of the Lahore High Court Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla. He was replaced by Irfan Saeed as the new registrar of the high court.