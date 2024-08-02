Two cops martyred as judges’ squad attacked in DI Khan

DI KHAN: In a shocking incident, at least two cops embraced martyrdom as judges’ squad came under attack in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred near Tank Bhagwal petrol pump where a squad deployed for judges’ security was attacked, resulting in the killing of two cops, whereas the firing exchange is still underway.

The police officials the cops martyred were identified as Abdullah and Samad, the unknown assailants also took the double cabin vehicle with them however the judges remained unhurt during the incident.

Earlier, a firing exchange occurred between the Railway Police and porters at Mardan Railway Station resulting in the martyrdom of two police constables and injuring one.

Four porters were also injured in the exchange of fire, and several others were arrested.

Related: SP martyred, two terrorists killed in Mardan IBO

According to police, the incident took place due to a dispute over the lease at the railway station. The railway authorities had sealed the mall yesterday, leading to tensions between the two groups.

In a separate incident, a Superintendent of Police (SP) Ijaz Khan was martyred while three other officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan’s Zada Mata area, police said.

The encounter erupted as law enforcement agencies engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists, leading to the martyrdom of SP Ijaz Khan.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman confirmed the incident, adding that the brave SP fell victim to the terrorists’ indiscriminate firing.