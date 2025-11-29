Judi Dench reveals the reason behind her absence from the screen

Oscar-winning and English actress Judi Dench gave a heartbreaking update about her health to her fans.

One of Britain’s most celebrated actresses revealed that her eyesight is worsening. This has left her unable to recognise faces or read scripts. Earlier in 2012, she revealed that she is suffering from age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The 90-year-old gave the heart-wrenching news during a recent appearance on ITV. She noted, “You don’t see me because I can’t see,” she explained. “I’ve got, you know, that thing.”

Macbeth co-star and longtime friend Ian McKellen assured that they can see her. She responded by admitting that she can only see his ‘outline’. She further explained, “I know you so well, but I can’t recognise anybody anymore”.

The X-Men star jokingly asked the Skyfall actress if she goes to ‘total strangers’, and says ‘Lovely to see you again’. “Sometimes!” she jokingly added.

Judi Dench’s AMD diagnosis:

After she was diagnosed with the medical condition around more than a decade ago, she adapted her craft by relying on family, friends and colleagues. They would read the lines aloud, and she would memorise them through repetition. She recalled how Kenneth Branagh once guided her on stage when she lost her bearings.

Despite the challenges, she remains determined to continue performing.