Judicial Commission approves 10 additional judges for PHC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s session chaired by CJP Yahya Afridi, approved 10 additional judges’ names for appointment in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The JCP session granted approval of 10 additional judges instead of nine judges’ number, given in the agenda of the commission’s meeting, sources said.

The judicial commission approved 10 judges for the high court including two district and session judges and eight lawyers.

The JCP approved the names of district judges Farah Jamshed and Inamullah to be elevated to the high court, sources said.

Moreover Qazi Jawad, Mudassar Ameer, Abdul Fayyaz, Salahuddin, Sadiq Ali, Tariq Afridi, Sabit Ali and Aurangzeb Khan’s names also approved for posting in high court as additional judges.

According to sources, the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court had requested for appointment of 10 judges for the high court. “Three members of the judicial commission opposed approval of the 10th judge in the meeting,” sources added.