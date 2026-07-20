ISLAMABAD, July 20: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, on Monday approved the appointment of three additional judges each to the Sindh High Court and the Islamabad High Court.

The commission recommended the appointment of Justice Suresh Kumar, Justice Shahnawaz Memon and Justice Humayun Khan as judges of the Sindh High Court.

The meeting also approved the appointment of Justice Shah Arjumand, Justice Ayaz Shaukat and Justice Umar Majeed Malik as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court.

In addition, the Judicial Commission approved the confirmation of four additional judges of the Peshawar High Court as permanent judges.

The judges approved for confirmation include Justice Sabitullah Khan, Justice Inamullah Khan, Justice Aurangzeb and Justice Farah Jamshed.

Earlier, the Judicial Commission had approved the transfer of Islamabad High Court judges, including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar, to other high courts, according to an official statement.

Under the decision, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has been transferred to the Lahore High Court. Following the move, he will rank 12th in seniority among LHC judges, despite being the senior-most judge at the Islamabad High Court prior to his transfer.

Justice Babar Sattar has been transferred to the Peshawar High Court, where he will take the sixth position in the seniority list. He was previously ranked third in seniority at the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz has been moved to the Sindh High Court and will stand 16th in the seniority hierarchy. She was sixth on the seniority list at the Islamabad High Court before the transfer.

The commission also withdrew certain proposed transfers. The recommendation to transfer Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir to the Balochistan High Court has been revoked, while the proposal to move Justice Khadim Hussain to the Sindh High Court has also been withdrawn.

The statement further clarified that vacancies created through these transfers will not be treated as fresh appointments. Instead, such positions will be filled through subsequent transfers in line with established policy.