Judy Greer is looking back at an early moment in her career when a small act of kindness from Matthew McConaughey left a lasting impression.

The actress, now known for her memorable roles in romantic comedies, recalled filming The Wedding Planner in 2001, when she was still finding her footing in Hollywood. Speaking in a recent interview, Greer shared that she once found herself unable to pay a valet fee after arriving at a New York City hotel for a table read.

“I valeted my car; I didn’t know any better,” she said, explaining that she didn’t have enough money to retrieve her car afterward. “I was so broke.”

Greer remembered standing at a pay phone in the hotel lobby, calling her friend, actor Sean Gunn, for help. That’s when McConaughey, her co-star in the film, overheard the situation and stepped in.

“He gave me $20,” she said, adding that while she felt embarrassed at the time, she was also incredibly grateful. “I was so mortified, but also: my hero.”

In The Wedding Planner, Jennifer Lopez starred as Mary, a wedding planner who falls for a client played by McConaughey. Greer portrayed Mary’s friend and colleague, Penny. While most of her scenes were with Lopez, Greer said her memories of McConaughey stand out just as much.

Judy Greer has built quite the rom-com résumé over the years, including 13 Going on 30 and 27 Dresses.