Juggun Kazim urges tourists to stop littering in Nathia Gali

Television host and actor Juggun Kazim has called on tourists to take responsibility for their waste after coming across piles of litter during a visit to Nathia Gali.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kazim posted a video in which she expressed her frustration over the amount of garbage left behind on a walking trail in the popular hill station, urging visitors to help preserve Pakistan’s natural beauty by cleaning up after themselves.

“We travel to beautiful places to escape the mess. Let’s not leave our mess behind for someone else to clean up. Take your memories. Take your photographs. Take your garbage too,” she wrote alongside the video.

In the clip, Juggun Kazim pointed to discarded food wrappers, Styrofoam cups and plastic bags scattered across the trail.

“What is this nonsense? Wherever I go here in Nathia Gali, this is the state,” she said, questioning why visitors failed to carry their rubbish until they found a proper waste bin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juggun Kazim (@juggunkazim)

“If you had plastic bags, why not put the trash in that and carry it until you found a trash can?” she asked.

The television personality said that while many people regularly complain about the country’s problems, meaningful change begins with individual responsibility.

Juggun Kazim also linked the issue to broader environmental concerns, arguing that careless behaviour contributes to pollution and climate-related challenges.