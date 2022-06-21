JugJugg Jeeyo lands in copyright infringement case

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions faces yet another legal trouble ahead of the release of their upcoming mega-starrer ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, a Ranchi-based writer has made copyright claims against Raj Mehta directorial and has registered a case against the makers.

According to details, a writer named Vishal Singh from the Ranchi region of India has claimed that the ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ team has used his script, originally titled ‘Bunny Rani’. He has alleged that only a few days are remaining for the film’s release but no credit has been given to him whatsoever.

Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them.

And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar. — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) May 22, 2022

As the writer filed a case in the Ranchi court and demanded INR1.5 crore from the team as compensation, makers have been ordered for a special screening of the Bollywood title for the court.

Soon after the trailer launch of ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ last month, the person took to his Twitter handle with a screengrab of his email conversation with Dharma Movies and claimed that they were offered to co-produce the movie but instead took the script and executed it with the title change.

Any statement from the director himself or Karan Johar’s production banner is yet to be received.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starter is facing the heat. Earlier, Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq had called out the team for copying his iconic track ‘Nach Punjaban’ in the movie.

The singer was later given the credits on the official poster, but he stood his ground and vowed to take up the matter legally as announced in his video on the micro-blogging site.

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, is slated to hit theatres on coming Friday, June 24. The film has been helmed by Raj Mehta.

