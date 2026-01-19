Juhi Chawla pens sweet birthday note for husband Jay Mehta

Juhi Chawla shared a heartfelt birthday message for her husband, businessman Jay Mehta, offering a rare and intimate glimpse into their family life.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the actor posted a series of candid photographs featuring Jay alongside herself and their loved ones. The images, captured during family holidays and private moments, showed the couple as well as their children.

She accompanied her carousel with a sweet note where Juhi described Jay not only as her life partner but also as her closest friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

“He lives, he laughs, and he takes EVERYONE along!! The best friend one can ever have. I’m so fortunate. Happy Birthday Jayyy!!!! 1,000 trees,” she wrote in the caption.

The post quickly drew an outpouring of affection from fans and celebrities alike. Filmmaker Farah Khan was among those who sent birthday wishes in the comments, while several fans praised the post for its sincerity and warmth.

“STOOPP PLEASE THATS SUCH A NICE POST,” one fan wrote.

While another added, “Aaaaaaaas Juhi!!! This is just too sweet and rare to see. So cute and heartwarming. Wishing the amazing Mr. Jay Mehta the happiest birthday ever.”

“You hide so much from us… but it’s okay, we love you guys,” penned a third.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta tied the knot in 1996 in a private ceremony at the height of her film career.