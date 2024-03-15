JUI-F challenges CM Bugti’s constitutional status

QUETTA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) challenged the constitutional status of Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bagti, ARY News reported.

In a legal notice, Hafeez Advocate of JUIF contended that Sarfraz Bagti had been the caretaker setup’s Home Minister for six months.

“Caretaker cabinet members are not allowed to participate in the upcoming elections according to the constitution,” the JUI-F leader argued.

Hafeez Advocate maintained that Sarfaraz Bugti’s election campaign and subsequent victory from the Balochistan Assembly seat are unlawful.

“Sarfraz Bugti is holding chief minister Balochistan office unconstitutionally,” the the JUI-F leader added.

Earlier on March 2, Sarfraz Bugti took oath as Chief Minister Balochistan after being elected unopposed.

Read More: Sarfraz Bugti was sworn in as Balochistan CM

The joint candidate of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sarfraz Bugti bagged 41 votes in Balochistan in the CM election whereas other parties did not take part in the CM election.

In December 2023, then Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti resigned from the post to take part in the general elections in 2024. He later joined the PPP and contested the election from PB-10 Dera Bugti.