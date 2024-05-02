JUI-F denied permission for public rally in Karachi

Deputy commissioner Karachi East district has denied permission to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) citing ‘security threats’, ARY News reported.

The JUI-F is gearing up to hold a public rally in Karachi today at the city’s Peoples Chowrangi. The public gathering is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

The JUI-F has set up a stage at the New M.A Jinnah Road.

In the latest development, the deputy commissioner of Karachi East has denied permission to the JUI-F for a public rally in light of the report of SSP East.

The police in its report submitted to the DC Karachi East stated that amid recent terror incidents in the city, the JUI-F cannot be given permission for a public rally.

It is to be noted, that a traffic diversion plan had also been issued by the Karachi Traffic police to avoid congestion on routes.

Traffic diversion plan and parking instructions:

Attendees arriving from outside Karachi are advised to park their vehicles near Islamia College and proceed to the rally site on foot.

Individuals coming from the Central District can park their vehicles at Quaid’s Mausoleum or Jigar Muradabadi Road and walk to the rally location.

Attendants from the South District and Korangi are recommended to park their vehicles near the Khudadad Colony underpass and walk to the venue.

Alternative Routes and Restrictions: