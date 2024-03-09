JUI-F, JI boycott presidential election

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and Jamaat-e-Islami have announced their decision not to participate in the presidential election being held in all assemblies and Senate, ARY News reported.

The JUI-F has advised its members of the electoral college not to cast their votes for president post.

JUI members from Senate, National Assembly, Balochistan Assembly, and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will remain absent to avoid be a part of the polling process of presidentail election today, the party statement read.

The JUI had also boycotted elections of prime ministership, speakership and deputy speakership.

Earlier, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi said that his party would boycott the presidential election.

Addressing a presser, Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi also announced support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in protest against what he called rigging in the elections, urging GDA workers to participate in the protest.

Pakistan’s national and provincial assemblies as well as the Senate will elect the country’s 14th president today as polling for the election has begun.

Voting is being held through a secret ballot as polling will continue till 4pm.

Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of PPP and the PML-N, and Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai are vying for the office of President.

The current ruling coalition, comprising the PML-N, the PPP, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), has backed former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

A joint session of the parliament is being held at the parliament house in Islamabad today in which the members of National Assembly and the Senate will exercise their right to vote.

Similarly, the provincial assemblies also holding their sessions today for the election.