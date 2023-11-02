JUI-F Karachi rally: These roads will be closed

KARACHI: The Jamiat-Ulema Islam will organise the ‘Toofan-e-Aqsa’ conference in Karachi today to show solidarity with the Palestinian people, facing the atrocities of Israeli forces

JUI chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman will lead the rally which will be held on the Shahrah-e-Qaideen in Karachi. The JUI-F chief reached Karachi for rally on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, JUI-F’s Sindh Aman March is also set to reach Karachi where it will merge with the Aqsa protest on Shahrah-e-Qaideen. The march began 12 days ago.

Due to the JUI-F rally at Shahrah-e-Quaideen, the Karachi traffic has issued a revised traffic plan for commuters.

Traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal will not be allowed to go towards Shahrah-e-Quaideen flyover.

Similarly, the traffic from MA Jinnah Road won’t be allowed to proceed towards Society and Shahra-e-Quaideen.

Incoming traffic from Tariq Road would be restricted from proceeding towards Allahwali Chowrangi and Shahrah-e-Quaideen, police said.

During the rally, the flow of traffic from Gagar Phatak to Quaidabad and from Quaidabad to Nursery towards Sadar is expected to slow down.