JUI-F rally: These roads are closed in Karachi today

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) will hold a public rally in Karachi today (Thursday) at the city’s Peoples Chowrangi, ARY News reported.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and other party leaders will address the rally.

In this connection, a traffic diversion plan has been devised by Traffic police to avoid congestion on routes.

Traffic diversion plan and parking instructions:

Attendees arriving from outside Karachi are advised to park their vehicles near Islamia College and proceed to the rally site on foot.

Individuals coming from the Central District can park their vehicles at Quaid’s Mausoleum or Jigar Muradabadi Road and walk to the rally location.

Attendants from the South District and Korangi are recommended to park their vehicles near the Khudadad Colony underpass and walk to the venue.

Alternative Routes and Restrictions:

The general public is advised to utilize alternative routes to avoid potential congestion.

Traffic from Guru Mandir, Jamshed Road, and Teen Hatti will not be permitted to proceed towards Numaish

Alternative routes: Commuters from Guru Mandir can use Bahadur Yar Jang Road, Soldier Bazaar, and Jamshed Road to reach Jail Road Flyover and Tariq Road.

Traffic from Shahrah-e-Quaideen will be restricted beyond Noorani Signal.

Vehicles can turn right from Noorani Signal onto Khalid Bin Waleed Road as an alternative route.

Traffic approaching Jail Chowrangi from University Road will be diverted towards Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

Traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi towards Jamshed Road will be directed towards Soldier Bazaar and Business Recorder Road.

Commuters can turn right from Saddar Dawakhana and take Lucky Star to reach Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Lyari, Nazimabad, and Teen Hatti: Buses, minibuses, and other heavy traffic from Lyari, Nazimabad, and Teen Hatti will not be allowed to proceed towards Guru Mandir from Lyari. Smaller vehicles can pass, while heavy vehicles should use Nishtar Road as an alternative.

Traffic from Capri Cinema and MA Jinnah Road via Tibet Signal will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar No. 1 and Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

All types of heavy traffic will be prohibited from entering the road leading to Teen Hatti and Guru Mandir from Liaquatabad No. 10.

The Karachi Traffic Police has urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic diversions and instructions to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the JUI-F rally.