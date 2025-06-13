JUI-F rejects budget 2025-26, calls for economic reforms in Pakistan

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rejected the recent Budget 2025-26, stating that imposing multiple taxes does not make a budget admirable, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman disapproved of the unnecessary taxation policies. He emphasised the need for economic reforms in Pakistan, highlighting that the country must learn from the GDP growth of other countries like China, India, and Bangladesh.

While speaking to the media at a press conference in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed worries over the economic recession of Pakistan, stating, “The world is progressing, but we are facing regression.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned, “Have we ever truly reflected on our national situation?” He lamented that accountability within the country is primarily confined to a specific social class, while the overarching economic system continues to exhibit significant flaws.

The JUI-F leader emphasised that Economic reforms in Pakistan should prioritise the well-being of the common man.

He stressed that governance should be based on policies that uplift the poor rather than burden them with excessive taxation. He recalled that in the past, tax-free budgets were considered commendable, but the current approach has led to financial instability.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman mentioned that Pakistan holds crucial importance as a hub of international commerce. However, he blamed foreign powers, including the United States, for keeping a close watch on the resources of Pakistan. He urged international stakeholders to respect Pakistan’s economic interests and sovereignty.

The JUI-F leader expressed criticism towards the current leadership, arguing that individuals with strong ideological beliefs are marginalised, while a specific faction continues to take advantage of the nation’s resources. He emphasised that genuine change can only be realised through a robust ideological framework.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statements regarding economic reforms in Pakistan come at a time when Pakistan is facing significant financial challenges, including rising inflation, concerns about taxation, and a downturn in GDP growth. His advocacy for economic reforms in Pakistan aligns with the increasing calls for policy adjustments that prioritise national development and ensure financial stability.