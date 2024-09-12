web analytics
Friday, September 13, 2024
JUI-F rejects govt’s claim of support for constitutional amendment

By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided not to support the government in upcoming constitutional amendments related to the judiciary of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The JUI-F instructed its senators to refrain from voting in the senate without explicit permission from the leadership.

Sources revealed that the party’s parliamentary leader, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, issued a policy letter to fellow senators, including Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Abdul Wasey, Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, and Senator Ahmed Khan.

The letter stated that no senator should vote on any constitutional amendments without receiving written consent from the party leadership.

The JUI-F leadership warned that any senator who participates in unauthorized voting risks disqualification.

