JUI-F says ECP failed in holding peaceful LG polls in Sindh

LARKANA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed in discharging its duties of holding peaceful elections in the first phase of LG polls in Sindh, ARY News reported.

JUI-F Sindh secretary general Rashid Mehmood Soomro in his reaction to the first phase of LG polls in Sindh, said the process of election was full of riots and alleged rigging.

ECP failed in discharging its duties, he said and added that JUI-F polling agents in Jacobabad, Pano Aqil and Kandhkot were abducted.

The voting process ended for the first phase of the local government elections in 14 districts from four divisions of Sindh being held today (Sunday) and the counting of votes is underway amid reports of violence and clashes in several districts.

Read more: LG POLLS: POLLING ENDS IN SINDH’S 14 DISTRICTS, VOTE COUNT UNDERWAY

Some incidents of violence, clashes, and attacks on polling officials were also reported in different areas of the province.

The situation became tense when a group of armed people attacked the social security polling station in Nawabshah and held the polling staff hostage, according to the presiding officer. Later, they fled the polling station along with the election material, he added.

Regional Election Commissioner Naveed Aziz informed in writing to the concerned SSP about the incident.

Comments