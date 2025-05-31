JUI-F to launch public campaign against KP govt’s ‘corruption’

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has decided to launch a public campaign against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government across the province to address what it called ‘corruption, mismanagement, deteriorating law and order’, ARY News reported.

The JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held its working committee in Peshawar on Saturday with Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in attendance. The meeting also resolved to oppose the ‘controversial’ Child Marriage Bill.

The JUI-F committee also decided to initiate a movement against the provincial Mines and Minerals Bill, with the first major protest scheduled to begin in Hazara Division after Eid-ul-Adha.

The meeting demanded accountability for those ‘involved’ in malpractices in many Khyber Pakhtunkhwa uplift projects.

“The Kohistan scandal, BRT project, Malam Jabba controversy, and the Billion Trees project corruption are among the projects saw billions of rupees corruption,” the JUI-F maintained.

Participants of the meeting criticized the provincial government, alleging widespread corruption across nearly all districts under its patronage.

“Those who chanted ‘thief, thief’ have been caught in the biggest theft themselves.” Meanwhile, the meeting resolved to challenge the Child Marriage Bill in the Shariat Court.

Earlier, the JUI-F leaders ‘opposed’ political alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for antigovernmental movement.

In a Central General Council meeting chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the party leaders opposed the alliance with PTI and suggested initiating anti-government moment on its own, the sources said.

The meeting decided to establish contacts with all political parties. The meeting also opposed the KP Mines and Minerals Bil.

JUI leader Hafiz Hamdullah also ruled out any alliance with the PTI. Hafiz Hamdullah in his interview on a private news channel, said more than three months had passed, but the PTI did not address JUI concerns, adding the PTI leaders lacked trust with regard to walk with JUI.

“Majority of PTI members are in jail. So, in this circumstances we cannot stand with them. The PTI leadership lacked trust in their ranks to initiate talks with the JUI, as three months have passed they did not address the grievance of JUI. We can go issue-to-issue with PTI in Parliament, if it is necessary.”