JUI-F to vote against 27th Constitutional Amendment, announces Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has directed party members in the National Assembly to vote against the 27th Constitutional Amendment, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that the constitutional amendment is currently being presented in the National Assembly. He added that the issue had also been discussed in detail during the party’s parliamentary meeting.

After thorough deliberations on all aspects of the proposed amendment, the JUI-F decided to oppose it, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, instructing all party members to cast their votes against the amendment.

Earlier in the day, the 27th Constitutional Amendment was laid in the National Assembly. It was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The Amendment has already been passed by the Senate.

Sharing main features, the Law Minister said the 27th constitutional amendment envisages the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court.

He said the federating units will be given equal representation in the constitutional court as per the spirit of Charter of Democracy. Islamabad High Court will also be given representation in the federal constitutional court.

The federal constitutional court will hear cases relating to constitutional matters and interpretation of the constitution. The permanent seat of the Federal Constitutional Court shall be at Islamabad.