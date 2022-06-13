JUI Sheerani faction to to seal alliance with PTI

ISLAMABAD: A JUI faction led by Maulana Mohammad Khan Sheerani joining hands with the PTI and is expected to meet party chairman Imran Khan today, ARY News reported on Monday.

A draft with regard to alliance has been finalized and also confirmed by Maulana Sheerani in a tweet.

A delegation of JUI’s 25 members Sheerani group will attend the meeting with Imran Khan today, which will also include the central and provincial leaders of the JUI faction.

Those expected to attend the meeting will also include Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk.

The alliance between the PTI and JUI Sheerani faction will be announced for which a draft has been finalized.

PTI leader from Sindh Haleem Adil Shaikh has reportedly played key role in the alliance between two sides. Shaikh, on instructions from Imran Khan, held a meeting with Maulana Sheerani, according to sources. Sheerani and his other colleagues agreed in the meeting to join hands with Imran Khan led PTI.

The proposed alliance of the politico-religious group being deemed a setback for the JUI-F led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Differences between senior JUI-F leaders including Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Sheerani, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk and Fazlur Rehman surfaced in December 2020 over his “inheritance based leadership”.

