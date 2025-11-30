Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 gets fans hyped with english trailer release

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is finally teasing fans and this time, the English-dubbed trailer has everyone talking. The series is officially set to return in 2026, but before the full season hits, fans are getting an early cinematic glimpse through Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, a special event anime movie that mixes a recap of past chaos with brand-new episodes from Season 3.

The trailer gives a taste of what’s coming for the Culling Game arc, and it’s a lot. Returning characters, new enemies, and that signature chaos that only Jujutsu Kaisen can deliver.

For English-speaking fans, it’s the first time they can hear the new season in dubbed form, voices returning from Seasons 1 and 2, plus a notable addition: Alan Lee as the English voice of Naoya Zenin, one of the major new villains.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution anime first hit Japanese theaters this fall, but U.S. fans will see it in theaters starting December 5. There’s even a one-night IMAX screening on December 3, though how long the event will run beyond that is still up in the air. What’s certain is that the English-dubbed trailer has already set expectations high.

The movie combines a recap of the Shibuya Incident from Season 2 with the premiere of the first two episodes of Season 3. For fans who’ve been waiting, it’s basically a first taste of what the Culling Game will look and sound like and hearing it in English just adds another layer of excitement.

Season 3 proper, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Part 1, officially launches in Japan on January 8, 2026. Crunchyroll will simulcast episodes internationally, though details on the full English-dub rollout haven’t been revealed yet. For now, catching up on the first two seasons and the Execution movie is a perfect warm-up.

The stakes are higher than ever: Yuji faces a Japan overrun with Cursed Spirits, Kenjaku’s plan escalates, and surviving sorcerers clash with revived powers from older eras. The trailer hints at the chaos, battles, and jaw-dropping moments fans expect from Jujutsu Kaisen, making it clear that Season 3 is shaping up to be a wild, must-watch ride.