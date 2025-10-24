‘Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’ sparks excitement as new character Naoya Zenin unveiled

It feels like forever since the last season of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the wait for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has fans buzzing louder than ever. MAPPA’s been on a roll with promotions lately, and the new teaser they dropped on October 23 has definitely kicked the hype into high gear.

The short clip gave everyone a quick look at the upcoming compilation film for the Shibuya Incident — but what really grabbed attention was the reveal of Naoya Zenin’s design. Yep, the moment anime fans had been speculating about for months finally happened, and the anime news corners of the internet lit up instantly.

The special screening for the film is happening worldwide next month, and it’s not just a recap. It’ll also feature the first two episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, which is kind of insane when you think about how long people have been waiting. MAPPA clearly knows how to keep fans hooked — reward the loyal ones, tease the new storylines, and leave just enough mystery to get everyone talking again.

Now, if you’ve read the manga, you already know Naoya isn’t exactly the nicest guy around. He’s complicated, arrogant, and honestly, a bit of a jerk — which is part of why people can’t stop discussing him. As the youngest son of Naobito Zenin, he grew up inside a messed-up family dynamic filled with expectations and rivalry.

After his father’s death during the Shibuya Incident, Naoya saw a chance to take charge, but things didn’t go the way he hoped. That bitterness shaped the person we’re about to see in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and fans can’t wait to see how MAPPA handles his story.

The new season is expected to pick up right after all the chaos from Shibuya, running through the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation arcs before the huge Culling Game begins. It’s going to be intense, with Naoya right in the middle of it all.

Every anime news outlet has been buzzing about the action sequences and the promise that MAPPA will once again deliver top-tier animation. Honestly, after what they pulled off in Season 2, expectations are sky-high.

Even before the official premiere, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is already dominating conversation across social media. Between debates about Naoya’s personality, guesses about his voice actor, and predictions for the arcs ahead, the fandom hasn’t been this alive in a long time.

All in all, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 feels like it’s shaping up to be more than just another continuation — it’s the next big chapter in a series that keeps redefining what modern shonen anime can be. And if MAPPA’s latest sneak peek is any hint, the wait is definitely going to be worth it.