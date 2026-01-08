Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episodes 1 & 2: How to watch the long-awaited series in Pakistan

After a long three-year wait, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is finally rolling out and anime fans in Pakistan won’t have to wait any longer to watch it online.

The anime’s return comes just weeks after the December 2025 theatrical film that teased what was coming next. Now, the real story continues on streaming platforms, including in Pakistan.

The new season of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up immediately after the devastating Shibuya Incident arc, one of the darkest chapters in the series so far. Yuji Itadori is broken, hunted, and officially marked for death. And that’s exactly where the new season begins.

Release Date and Where to Watch in Pakistan

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episodes 1 and 2 will premiere together on January 8, 2026, giving fans a double-episode launch. In Pakistan, the episodes will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, which holds global distribution rights.

For viewers in Pakistan, the release time is straightforward:

10:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

This corresponds to 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET, and 5:00 p.m. GMT.

Episodes will stream with English subtitles at launch. There is no confirmed date yet for the dubbed version, though, as usual, it is expected to arrive a little later. While the new season of Jujutsu Kaisen will also stream on Netflix, availability is limited to select Asian countries and may vary by region.

What Happens at the Start of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

The opening of Season 3 doesn’t slow down for a second. Tokyo is in chaos. Gojo remains sealed. Yuji is officially declared a criminal, and his suspended execution is reinstated.

This time, the task of killing Yuji is handed to Yuta Okkotsu, a special-grade sorcerer and the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Their clash forms the emotional core of episodes 1 and 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, adapting Itadori’s Extermination arc from the manga.

There’s trouble elsewhere, too. The Zenin clan is fracturing. Naoya Zenin enters with dangerous ambitions and Choso steps in to protect Yuji when it matters most.

What to Expect Next

While the Culling Game doesn’t fully begin yet, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 clearly sets the tone. Darker. Heavier. More brutal.

For fans in Pakistan who’ve been counting the days, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episodes 1 and 2 deliver exactly what they were waiting for tension, emotion, and the beginning of a much bigger fight.