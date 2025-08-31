‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3 unveils teaser, premiere date

Crunchyroll released the teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3, along with a streaming date on Sunday.

The announcement was made during a live-streamed fifth anniversary special for the Anime Award-winning series.

The company is scheduled to stream ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3 worldwide, excluding Asia, in January 2026.

Crunchyroll will release episodes weekly worldwide on the same day as in Japan.

Season 3 of the show, also called ‘Jujutsu Kaisen The Culling Game,’ will be based on the manga arc of the same name.

The description of the show reads, “Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul.

“From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.”

The ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3 teaser reveals protagonist Yuji Itadori struggling with guilt and inner turmoil after believing he was responsible for multiple deaths during the “Shibuya Incident.”

The footage also gives a brief look at Yuji’s intense fight with Yuta Okkotsu, who was the main character in the prequel film ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0.’

New character includes Naoya Zen’in and Choso, while Megumi Fushiguro, Yuki Tsukumo and Maki Zen’in also give brief appearances in the teaser.

Directed by Shota Goshozono, the upcoming season’s script was written by Hiroshi Seko.