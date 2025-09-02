‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 release date teased in intense first trailer

The long wait since the end of Jujutsu Kaisen second season two years ago is finally over, with Crunchyroll unveiling the intense Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer, a highlight in the latest round of anime news for eager viewers.

Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 will adapt the Culling Game arc and stream weekly on Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan. Anime fans finally have a confirmed window to look forward to, as Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 is set to premiere in January 2026.

The trailer shows Yuji Itadori struggling with grief over the devastating Shibuya Incident, while Yuta Okkotsu makes his return with a chilling mission to carry out Yuji’s execution.

The dark tone hints that Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 will be one of the most dramatic chapters yet.

Adding to the excitement, anime news outlets also confirmed that a new feature film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, will arrive in North American cinemas from 5 December 2025.

The film will reimagine the Shibuya Incident for the big screen in a special compilation format, while also previewing the first two episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 ahead of its official January streaming release.

The movie will also introduce audiences to the start of the Culling Game, where ten colonies across Japan become cursed battlegrounds in a scheme led by Noritoshi Kamo, one of the darkest figures in the series.

As the deadly contest unfolds, Yuta Okkotsu is tasked with eliminating Yuji, setting the stage for one of the most brutal confrontations in the franchise.

For fans of anime, this dual release of a cinematic experience and a long-awaited season makes 2025 and 2026 monumental years for the franchise. With Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 promising higher stakes, darker themes and powerful battles on Crunchyroll, anticipation is already at fever pitch.

In other news, it was announced that Solo Leveling Season 3 is officially in pre-production at A-1 Pictures after the massive success of Season 2, and this latest anime news has fans buzzing worldwide.

However, anime fans have questions about when the next chapter of Sung Jin-Woo’s story will arrive and what arcs will be adapted in the upcoming episodes.

Despite the excitement, the release date for Solo Leveling Season 3 remains uncertain. According to early insights from the production team, the new season is unlikely to arrive before 2027, with 2028 currently seen as the most probable window.